Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Are Parents! Actress Announces Birth of Daughter Raddix

There’s something about Cameron Diaz — a new-mommy glow!

The actress, 47, welcomed her first child with husband Benji Madden, a daughter named Raddix Madden. The couple shared the happy news on social media Friday.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” Diaz and Madden began their announcement on Instagram. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

The new mom went on to share that while she and Madden, 40, “are overjoyed to share this news” they “also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy.”

“So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute! Some would even say RAD,” Diaz continued, adding a smiley-face emoji.

“From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade,” she wrote, signing off the post (which was also shared by Madden), “Sincerely, Cameron&Benj” with a red heart emoji.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Cameron Diaz Reveals the Mushy Nickname She Has for Husband Benji Madden (You’ll Never Guess)

Diaz and Madden were first linked in May 2014, getting engaged just before Christmas that year and tying the knot in January 2015. The couple said “I do” at their home in Beverly Hills, California, in front of famous pals like Drew Barrymore, Madden’s brother and Good Charlotte bandmate Joel Madden and the latter’s wife Nicole Richie.

Image zoom Donato Sardella/Getty

Madden and Diaz are notoriously private about their relationship, but have spoken out on a few occasions about their affection for one another. In August 2017, the singer posted a sweet tribute to his wife in honor of her birthday, writing, “I feel like I am the LUCKIEST guy ALIVE” next to a photo of the pair.

“He’s just my partner in life, in everything,” The Mask actress said in June that year of her husband. “I’ve never had anyone who supported me so much and gave me so much courage to be myself and to really explore myself.”

“My husband has been able to show me what it’s like to […] be an equal,” Diaz explained. “And I’ve learned so much from him. I look at him every day and he inspires me. I feel so lucky.”

RELATED VIDEO: Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Married in Surprise Ceremony

In February 2016, a source told PEOPLE Diaz “is increasingly happy in her life with Benji,” explaining that she was itching to expand her brood.

“She has settled in, settled down and wants to have a family,” said the source. “She is doing everything she can to enjoy this time in her life. She is feeling fulfilled and wants to be a mom.”

The couple’s desire for kids has been long known. Just six months after they wed, a source revealed to PEOPLE that “both of them are eager to have children.”

“[Cameron] will take things as they come, but don’t be surprised to see her calm down a bit and get in the best shape for a possible pregnancy,” added the insider.