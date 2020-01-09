Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Were 'Focused on Having a Family' Since Getting Married: Source

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden just welcomed their first child, daughter Raddix, in late December — but as a Madden source tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue, they have been “focused on having a family” since they wed five years ago.

That focus since their January 2015 wedding, the insider adds, has seen the pair “getting healthy, lowering stress levels and doing everything to be positive.”

Actress Diaz, 47, and Good Charlotte rocker Madden, 40, shared their baby news with a joint statement on Instagram Friday.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” the new parents wrote. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

The experience of becoming parents has been “very emotional for” Diaz and Madden, who successfully flew under the radar with the news that they were expecting.

“Their close friends are extremely loyal, so it’s not strange that they were able to keep it quiet,” the Madden source tells PEOPLE.

It remains to be seen whether Diaz is planning a return to the screen anytime soon, and for now, her focus is all about her new baby.

“Cameron wants to spend every second with the baby,” the insider says, noting that the Bad Teacher actress isn’t planning on hiring childcare help for now.

Although Diaz previously said during a 2014 interview with Esquire that she “was never drawn to being a mother,” that changed once she met Madden.

“Cameron is so much more settled, stable and happy. It was natural to want a baby,” a source revealed to PEOPLE earlier this week.

“It took some maturing, growth, introspection and learning to find the right kind of guy before Cameron took any kind of steady relationship seriously,” a film source says now. “Not only in the dating department but even more importantly in bringing a child into her daily life.”

