The couple is loving every minute with their 5-month-old daughter Raddix

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Are the 'Perfect Team' and 'Love Being Parents' to Daughter Raddix

For Cameron Diaz, 47, and Benji Madden, 41, being parents to their 5-month-old daughter Raddix has been a dream come true.

"Despite everything that's going on, Cameron and Benji are having the best year as a family," a source tells PEOPLE. "They are the perfect team and love being parents."

The happy couple have been sticking close to home and have spent time with Madden's twin brother and Good Charlotte bandmate, Joel, and his wife Nicole Richie.

"For years, Cameron wanted to be a mom," says the source. "She loves it more than she imagined."

In January, the couple shared the arrival of their baby girl on social media.

"Happy New Year from the Maddens!" Diaz and Madden began their announcement on Instagram. "We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

Madden recently sang his wife's praises in a sweet Mother's Day post, writing, "Whether waking up extra early to take care of everyone (3 humans and a dozen animals) or doing all the research and reading to make sure we try our best to be good parents for our daughter, she's a force of nature and I'm very grateful."