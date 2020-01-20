Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Are in 'Bliss' with Daughter After Waiting 'So Long' to Be Parents

Image zoom Benji Madden (L) and Cameron Diaz Donato Sardella/Getty

For Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, all eyes are on their baby girl.

“They waited for so long to have a baby, so now they are just enjoying their daughter,” a source tells PEOPLE of the new parents, who welcomed daughter Raddix Chloe Wildflower on Dec. 30. “They are still in baby bliss and the happiest parents. They take turns staying with the baby and don’t really leave the house together.”

“They spend time with their families, and close friends at home but don’t take their daughter out,” the insider adds. “They are very protective of her and careful because of the flu season.”

As for the Charlie’s Angels actress, 47, “Cameron always imagined what motherhood would be like. You can tell that it’s so much more than she ever imagined. She really is the happiest ever,” the source shares. “Spending the past couple of weeks with her daughter has been magical for her.”

Image zoom Benji Madden (L) and Cameron Diaz Donato Sardella/Gett

Despite the work a newborn brings, a source revealed exclusively to PEOPLE earlier this month that Diaz and her Good Charlotte musician husband, 40, have no plans to hire extra help as of now.

“Cameron wants to spend every second with the baby,” the insider said, adding of the couple’s surprise birth announcement, “Their close friends are extremely loyal, so it’s not strange that they were able to keep it quiet.”

A Madden source also revealed to PEOPLE that the couple have been “focused on having a family” since they tied the knot five years ago.

That focus since their January 2015 wedding, the Madden insider added, has seen the pair “getting healthy, lowering stress levels and doing everything to be positive.”

Image zoom Cameron Diaz Michael Caulfield/Getty

Diaz and Madden announced the birth of their daughter in a joint Instagram statement on Jan. 3, writing, “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

The new statement went on to share that while the couple “are overjoyed to share this news” they “also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy.”

“So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute! Some would even say RAD,” the My Best Friend’s Wedding actress and her husband continued, adding a smiley-face emoji.

Diaz was photographed out and about on Thursday for the first time since becoming a mom, leaving a friend’s house. The actress wore brown moccasins, jeans and a striped sweater with her blonde hair pulled back, and sported small hoop earrings. Diaz held her phone and sunglasses in one hand, with a tote bag draped over the opposite arm.