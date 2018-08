'I Am Retiring the Boobs': Southern Charm Star Cameran Eubanks' Most Honest Motherhood Moments

“Gave it a good almost 3 months and I am retiring the boobs. Writing this in hopes it will make other mothers feel less alone. You see, I’m not quitting because my milk supply dried up or because I’m sick…I’m quitting because I’m just plain OVER IT. By CHOICE. I know I will get lectured and judged by this but it doesn’t bother me. I need some freedom back for my sanity and the bottle and formula will allow that.”