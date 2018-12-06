Cameran Eubanks Reveals Daughter Will Get No Presents from Santa This Year: 'She Has Enough'

Santa Claus won’t be coming to the Cameran Eubanks‘ home — at least not yet.

In a candid Q&A session on her Instagram Story Wednesday, the Southern Charm star replied to fans’ inquiries about her 1-year-old daughter Palmer Corrine.

“What are you getting Palmer for Christmas?!” one user asked.

“Nothing. She has enough,” Eubanks, 35, wrote back simply. “Santa will come when she can understand.”

Another fan inquired whether the Bravo star and real-estate agent would have another child with husband Jason Wimberly, to which she replied, “No. One and done.”

After getting pregnant on “the first try,” as Eubanks recalled to one answer-seeker, she had an “easy” labor with Palmer — but it wasn’t without its emotionally uncomfortable hurdles.

“Get ready to poop yourself in front of your husband … everybody does. If your nurse tells you you didn’t, she’s lying,” wrote the mother of one.

Eubanks also wants to save fellow moms the stress of more physical pain, advising, “Get the epidural unless you want to scream like a dying horse.”

The star admitted she has “zero social life” since she and Wimberly, an anesthesiologist, welcomed their daughter in November 2017, but at least Palmer is sleeping through the night.

“She has been since about 3 months,” Eubanks wrote. “I used the @momsoncall sleep training method and swear by it. She was in her crib on day one.”

Palmer’s name was her dad’s idea, and contrary to popular belief, it’s not a family name — just something he really liked. It took Eubanks a while to come around to the unique moniker, however.

“I didn’t like it at first. I wanted to name her June or Larkin,” she revealed. “I finally caved and now I can’t imagine her being named anything else.”

But what if the couple had had a son? “If we had a boy we were going to name him Banks,” Eubanks shared.