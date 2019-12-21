Country Singer Cam Welcomes Daughter Lucy Marvel After She Was Breech at 39 Weeks Along

Image zoom Cam Cam/Instagram

Cam has expanded her fam!

The country singer, 35, announced she and husband Adam Weaver welcomed their baby girl into the world on Thursday, Dec. 19.

“Lucy Marvel Weaver 💫 breech at 39wks, a next-day c-section (ouch) & here we are… three of us now,” the new mom wrote on Instagram Saturday.

A rep for Cam did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Country Singer Cam on Why She Goes by Her First Name — and That Time Her Husband Shared a Flask with Rocker Elle King

Cam, who was born Camaron Ochs, first announced her pregnancy in October, while she was already seven months along, in a sweet video posted to the singer’s Instagram and Twitter accounts.

“We’ve been keeping a secret to ourselves for the past seven months, but I feel like it’s time to let you guys in on it!” Cam said in the selfie-style clip, which featured the couple. The camera then panned out to reveal the mom-to-be cradling her baby bump in a white sweater dress.

Cam and Weaver tied the knot during an intimate desert ceremony in Joshua Tree, California, in September 2016. The bride told PEOPLE at the time that following their honeymoon in Tokyo and Bali, she was really looking forward to starting married life with Weaver, a commercial real estate agent.

“It’s just fun saying someone’s your husband!” said the country songstress. “I’m excited for our life together, encouraging each other and getting more dogs.”

RELATED VIDEO: Country Star Cam Reveals How She Wrote One of Miley Cyrus’ Hit Songs

After celebrating her daughter at a joint baby shower in October (with her sister, whose own son was born shortly after the party!), the musician shared her thoughts on welcoming a new addition into the world — and gave women mad props for what they can do.

“I’ve always thought control/power over the world around me meant a better/easier life for me. Birth is the exact opposite. You have to surrender,” she captioned an underwear belly selfie. “Newness is born in its own way, in its own time. Creation doesn’t come through power-over people and situations, it comes from power — WITH. Just witnessing the strength and humility it took my sis to live that truth this week, and the undeniable miracle it resulted in, really drives home how patriarchy👏ain’t👏the👏way.”

Cam (who’s preparing to release her anticipated second studio album) rose to fame in 2015 with her breakout hit "Burning House," which appeared on her debut album Untamed and earned her a best country solo performance Grammy nomination.

The singer released her acclaimed single "Diane" in 2017. Last year, she went on tour with Sam Smith after co-writing the song "Palace" on his album The Thrill of It All.