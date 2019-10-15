Cam Is Pregnant! Country Singer Expecting First Child with Husband Adam Weaver

Congrats are in order for Cam!

The country singer, 34, and her husband Adam Weaver are expecting their first child together, she announced on social media. Cam (real name: Camaron Ochs) announced the happy news in a Tuesday-morning post, revealing she’ll welcome her baby in just a few months.

“We’ve been keeping a secret to ourselves for the past seven months, but I feel like it’s time to let you guys in on it!” the singer says in a video featuring the couple, posted to Cam’s Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The camera then pans out to reveal the mom-to-be cradling her baby bump in a white sweater dress.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Camaron Ochs/Instagram

Image zoom Cam (R) and husband Adam Weaver Rick Diamond/Getty

RELATED: Country Star Cam Delights Fans at a Gay Cowboy Bar with Surprise Performance of Her Hit “Diane”

Cam and Weaver, 33, tied the knot during an intimate desert ceremony in Joshua Tree, California, in September 2016.

The bride told PEOPLE at the time that following their honeymoon in Tokyo and Bali, she was really looking forward to starting married life with Weaver, a commercial real-estate agent.

“It’s just fun saying someone’s your husband!” said the country songstress. “I’m excited for our life together, encouraging each other and getting more dogs.”

Image zoom Cam (R) and husband Adam Weaver Tommaso Boddi/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Business and Pleasure! Country Singer Cam Opens Up About Balancing Her Career with Married Life

Cam rose to fame in 2015 with her breakout hit "Burning House," which appeared on her debut album Untamed and earned her a best country solo performance Grammy nomination.

The singer released her acclaimed single "Diane" in 2017. Last year, she went on tour with Sam Smith after co-writing the song "Palace" on his album The Thrill of It All.

This past spring, Cam teamed up with Diplo on the genre-crossing track "So Long," and now she’s preparing to release her anticipated second studio album.