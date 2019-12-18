Cam Newton's Girlfriend Kia Proctor Finally Confirms Birth of Fourth Child — and Reveals Unique Name

Cam Newton is a dad again!

The Carolina Panthers quarterback, 30, and his longtime girlfriend Kia Proctor have welcomed their fourth child, a son named Cashmere Saint Newton. Proctor revealed his name on Instagram Wednesday alongside a photo of her and her baby boy posing in front of a Christmas tree, wearing matching red plaid pajamas.

Proctor shared what appeared to be the first photo of the couple’s new arrival on Instagram in October, showing her cradling the baby in her arms and captioning the image simply with a blue heart emoji.

Cashmere joins the couple’s sons Camidas Swain, 17 months, and Chosen Sebastian, 4 this month, plus daughter Sovereign-Dior Cambella, 2½. Proctor also has a 12-year-old daughter named Shakira.

Proctor first confirmed her pregnancy in a May Instagram post alongside a photo of herself in a bright blue dress, sitting on a stone wall.

“Blessed ❤️ #anotherone #momof5,” she captioned the snapshot.

The longtime couple loves to share pictures of their kids on social media, often posting about the joys of being parents to the adorable siblings.

Newton previously reflected on fatherhood in a poem he wrote for The Players’ Tribune to his son Chosen after he was born. The NFL player advised his son to “be better” than himself and to “be whatever you want to be.”

The athlete also told his older son to protect his younger sister and his mother, calling Proctor “the best thing to happen to me.”

In 2017, Newton told Yahoo Sports that fatherhood “has been great,” joking, “I’m not as bad as I thought I was!”

“It’s something that a person can never really prep for, but for me I just want to be available, and it’s helped me be a better man,” he added.