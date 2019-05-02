Baby on the Way! Cam Newton and Girlfriend Kia Proctor Expecting Fourth Child Together

Cam Newton‘s family is expanding again!

The Carolina Panthers quarterback, 29, and his longtime girlfriend Kia Proctor are expecting their fourth child together, Proctor confirmed on Instagram Wednesday.

The mom of four announced the news alongside a photo of herself sitting outside on a stone ledge, wearing a royal blue dress and matching designer sneakers. “Blessed ❤️ #anotherone #momof5” she captioned the shot.

The couple’s newest addition will join their two sons Chosen Sebastian, 3, and Camidas Swain, 10 months, and daughter Sovereign Dior Cambella, 2. Proctor also has a 12-year-old daughter Shakira from a previous relationship.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Newton has yet to publicly acknowledge the exciting baby news on social media.

Reps for the football star did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED: Cam Newton Says He’s Giving Up Sex for a Month — But It’s Been ‘Challenging’

While it is currently unclear how far along Proctor is, it’s likely that she’s at least three months pregnant, as Newton recently revealed that he had given up sex for the month of March.

During a March 21 appearance to The Late Late Show with James Corden, Newton said that he had decided to give up sex for four weeks as a way to challenge himself in the off-season.

“Every month, it’s been the off-season, I try to challenge myself in many different ways,” Newton shared, explaining that in January, he gave up on gambling, and in February, he decided to adopt a vegan diet.

Image zoom Cam Newton and Kia Proctor Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

RELATED: Presenting the NFL’s Power Couples

“And then March, I’m giving up — I hope this is an adult crowd, it looks like it is — no climax,” he said, finding the most family-friendly way to deliver the news.

As for why he chose to give up sex for the month, the athlete shared that he wants to spend his off-season doing “certain things that challenge me,” so he’ll be in a better place when football starts up again.

“It makes my mind stronger,” he remarked. “I feel like, if I go back and I say, I did those things, I’m mentally stronger.”

Image zoom Cam Newton

In addition to preparing for fatherhood again, Newton has been focused on his health.

This past January, the quarterback, who has played with the Panthers since 2011, had an arthroscopic procedure on his right shoulder.

In a press release, the Panthers said the surgery was a success and Newton was set to begin his rehabilitation process immediately. Due to his injury, Newton missed the final two games of the 2018 season.

The previous year, Newton also had surgery to fix a partially torn rotator cuff on his throwing arm, according to Sports Illustrated.