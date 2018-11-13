Caitlyn Smith‘s new little “Starfire” has arrived!

The singer-songwriter and husband Rollie Gaalswyk have welcomed their second child, a son named Lewis James, she announced on Instagram Tuesday.

“We are so in love. Welcome, Lewis ‘Louie’ James! 💚 How wonderful life is now you’re in the world,” Smith captioned a two-photo set of her newborn in the hospital.

Baby boy joins big brother Thomas Miles, Smith and Gaalswyk’s 2-year-old son.

Caitlyn Smith's son Lewis "Louie" James Caitlyn Smith/Instagram

Smith revealed her pregnancy news in May, telling PEOPLE exclusively, “We are overjoyed and so blessed to be expanding our little family! “Lots of happy tears and smiles when we found out — what a gift.”

She announced the happy news herself on Mother’s Day, sharing throwback photo of herself with Thomas as a newborn and a second of him in the present day, wearing a “WORLD’S BEST BROTHER” shirt.

“Almost 2 years ago, this sweet boy made me a mother and showed me a new love I have never known,” Smith captioned the images, the first of which was shot by photographer Kelly Sutton. “This November, we get to do it all over again and I’m pretty sure my heart [may] burst. 💚”

Caitlyn Smith Rick Diamond/Getty

“Oh so grateful this Mother’s Day — for my beautiful mom, for sweet little Tom, and the tiny miracle on its way … ” added the “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” singer, telling PEOPLE she was feeling “sleepy and happy” and “always craving tomato soup” during this pregnancy.

Smith — who was on her Starfire Tour through the end of September — advised other moms doing something similar to “nap whenever you can” and drink a lot of water.

“Intentionally carve out time to work out or rest so that it actually happens … making time for self care on the road makes all the difference,” she told PEOPLE.