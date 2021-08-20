Caitlyn Jenner said while campaigning at a California toy store that she has a 19th grandchild "in the oven"

Caitlyn Jenner Reveals She Has Another Grandchild on the Way: 'Found That Out the Other Day'

Caitlyn Jenner says her famous family is expecting a new addition!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 71, revealed that she has another grandchild on the way, a comment she made Thursday while visiting the Toy Store in Quincy, California, on the campaign trail, which was live-streamed on the small business's Facebook page.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

(Caitlyn is running to replace current Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, in a special election next month after a Republican-led effort gathered enough signatures across the state to force a recall vote.)

"Eighteen grandchildren. I keep telling the girls — they're not too excited about this, but — I wanna go for 30," Caitlyn says in the video. "Thirty grandchildren. It's a round number. I just found out the other day that I have another one in the oven. Yes, I found that out the other day. So that's 19, so we only got 10 to go."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The Olympic gold medalist did not say which of her kids were expecting. Caitlyn has six adult children: Kylie, Kendall, Brody, Brandon, Cassandra and Burt, as well as stepchildren with ex-wife Kris Jenner: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob.

Kim Kardashian West has four children; Kourtney Kardashian has three; Brandon Jenner has three; Cassandra Jenner has three; Burt Jenner has two; Kylie Jenner has one; Khloé Kardashian has one; and Robert Kardashian has one.

In May, Caitlyn said on CBS This Morning that when it came to her campaign, she did not expect her celebrity children to be vocal about her political aspiration.

"I did speak with all my children and I said, 'Hey, I don't want one tweet, I don't want you—this is my deal,' " she said at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: North West Turns 8! Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Celebrate Her Birthday: 'Ray of Sunshine'

"You told them not to be involved?" asked host Anthony Mason, to which Caitlyn replied, "Yes. Not to be involved whatsoever. ... I said if anybody asks any questions in the media — because obviously they are in the media — I just said, say 'no comment,' address your comment to me."