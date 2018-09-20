Caitlyn Jenner Recalls Daughter Kylie's 'Tough' Pregnancy with Stormi: 'She Wanted to Start Young'

Caitlyn Jenner is reflecting on youngest child Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy.

“She’s always wanted to be a mom but when she called me up it was a bit tough for her because, obviously, she’s not been married,” Jenner said on the U.K. show Loose Women Thursday, during which she was joined by close friend Sophia Hutchins.

“But [Kylie] wanted to start a family, she wanted to start it young. Fortunately, she’s in a position where she can have a child and the child will be well taken care of,” Jenner said of granddaughter Stormi, whom Kylie and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed on Feb. 1.

Though the Kylie Cosmetics mogul had her first child at age 20, Caitlyn told the audience: “You’re better off waiting and there’s no rush. I had my first child at 29 and I kind of had everything done.”

Caitlyn, who continues to spend time with Kylie, most recently testing out Lip Kit filters on Snapchat, previously applauded Kylie’s pregnancy and parenting journey on Instagram.

“My daughter just had a daughter. It’s amazing to be by your side through this journey. She’s SO beautiful already. Can’t wait to watch her grow,” the Olympian wrote along with a throwback photo of Kylie as an infant.

“Caitlyn will be a big part of the baby’s life,” a source previously told PEOPLE in February.

Also, this year for Mother’s Day, Caitlyn proudly shared a photo of Kylie and Stormi, both of whom were joined by Brandon and Burt Jenner.

On the upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians this Sunday, Kylie’s pregnancy is finally being addressed as Kim Kardashian West says “it has been the best-kept secret of our generation.”

Jenner had chosen to keep her pregnancy journey private until Stormi’s birth though PEOPLE first confirmed the news of Jenner and Scott’s baby on the way in September 2017.

“The funnest game ever is the Kylie pregnancy game, just to see what people think,” Kim, 37, said. “Like, there were pictures of her out on TMZ and she looked so skinny.”

Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian, who was also pregnant at the time, said, “I know, ’cause it’s the angle. They got her from face-on. But if they got a side shot, it would have been over for her.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!