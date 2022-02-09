Caitlyn Jenner Says She's Met Daughter Kylie's Baby Boy: 'Everybody's Doing Good'
Caitlyn Jenner is giving fans an update after meeting her 19th grandchild.
On Wednesday, the 72-year-old appeared on Good Morning Britain where she chatted about daughter Kylie Jenner's new addition, sharing that she has met the newborn and the makeup mogul and her baby boy are both doing "great."
The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, welcomed her second baby with Travis Scott on Feb. 2, she announced on Instagram on Feb 6. A rep for Jenner confirmed to PEOPLE that she had a boy.
"The family is growing! Kylie had her little boy, it was announced the other day. I have to be very quiet. I have to be very sensitive and be very careful when I talk about the family, but they're great," says Caitlyn. "Kylie's doing great, everybody's doing good."
Speaking of her many grandkids, including her 20th on the way from son Burt, Caitlyn teases that she has trouble keeping "all the birthdays right."
"It's all on a computer," she adds.
Following Kylie's announcement of her son's arrival, the now mom of two was showered with love from friends and family.
Kylie's mom Kris Jenner reposted the exciting news to her Instagram page, writing, "My beautiful grandson!! God is so good 💙💙💙 #repost @kyliejenner 💙 2/2/22"
"Mommy of two life ❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼," Kourtney Kardashian wrote while Khloé Kardashian added a string of blue heart emojis. Scott, who also shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi with Kylie, dropped several brown heart emojis on the post.
"👼🏽💙," replied Kim Kardashian while Kris sweetly commented "Angel Pie" on the photo.