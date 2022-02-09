Caitlyn Jenner Says She's Met Daughter Kylie's Baby Boy: 'Everybody's Doing Good'

On Wednesday, the 72-year-old appeared on Good Morning Britain where she chatted about daughter Kylie Jenner 's new addition, sharing that she has met the newborn and the makeup mogul and her baby boy are both doing "great."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, welcomed her second baby with Travis Scott on Feb. 2, she announced on Instagram on Feb 6. A rep for Jenner confirmed to PEOPLE that she had a boy.

"The family is growing! Kylie had her little boy, it was announced the other day. I have to be very quiet. I have to be very sensitive and be very careful when I talk about the family, but they're great," says Caitlyn. "Kylie's doing great, everybody's doing good."