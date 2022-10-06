'Home Economics' Star Caitlin McGee Welcomes First Baby with Husband: 'We're Obsessed'

"I love her so much it makes my heart hurt," the actress wrote of her baby girl

By
Published on October 6, 2022 11:54 AM
Home Economics Actress Caitlin McGee Welcomes Baby Girl
Photo: Caitlin McGee/Instagram

Caitlin McGee is a mom!

The actress, 34, and husband actor Patrick Woodall welcomed their first baby together, daughter Juniper McGee Woodall, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, she announced on Instagram Wednesday.

McGee, best known for her roles as Sydney on Bluff City Law and Sarah on Home Economics, shared the joyful news in a heartfelt post.

"I love her so much it makes my heart hurt," the actress wrote. "Juniper McGee Woodall not to be weird but we're obsessed with you. Very happy to be your Mom lil bug 🤍🐛🥹."

The post, which included a selfie of McGee with Juniper at the hospital and several shots of the baby girl being welcomed home, wasn't the actress's first post about her "lil bug."

McGee documented much of her pregnancy on social media, starting with an announcement via Instagram carousel in May.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrity Babies Born in 2022

"Well we're making a person," she captioned her pregnancy announcement. "From scratch!"

"And thank you to my wonderful hub for being a truly outstanding partner— holding my hair back, cleaning out puke buckets, buying every cereal and popsicle in the county— to name a few," she added of her husband. "You're a good one P, I adore you."

Woodall and McGee met in 2014 and were married last year.

The Bluff City Law actress recently shared some of the struggles she faced while working on Home Economics, which just entered its third season, while pregnant.

"I had my last day of Home Ec this week as baby is arriving LITERALLY any second. Not gonna lie working those hours, night shoots, extreme heat etc. was challenging to say the least. But I f— did it and I'm proud," she wrote on Instagram.

"Thank god for my cast and crew who took such good care of me the past few months while I waddled around and hid my bump behind various comically large props. And to people who give birth, you are incredible. I have a newfound respect for anyone who brings a person into the world, it's not easy 🫶"

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjJtDN5staa/?hl=en
'The Bachelor' Alum Vanessa Grimaldi Welcomes First Baby with Husband Josh Wolfe
ashley greene, Paul Khoury
Ashley Greene and Husband Paul Khoury Welcome First Baby, Daughter Kingsley: 'We Love You'
Nicky Hilton Rothschild
Nicky Hilton's Daughter Makes Rare Appearance with Mom at Museum of Ice Cream for Charity Event
Derek Klena and Wife Elycia Welcome Their First Baby
Broadway's Derek Klena and Wife Elycia Welcome First Baby Together: 'Beyond in Love'
zachary lavine baby: https://www.instagram.com/p/Chp8lOuv9Qo/
Chicago Bulls Star Zach LaVine and Wife Hunter Welcome First Baby, Son Saint: 'Best Feeling'
Adrienne Eliza Houghton
Adrienne Bailon and Husband Israel Houghton Welcome First Baby, Son Ever James
Danielle Panabaker baby
Danielle Panabaker Welcomes Second Baby with Husband: 'Basking In All the Love'
Gina Neely Is a Grandmother! Daughter Gives Birth to First Baby: 'My Heart Is About to Explode'
Gina Neely Is a Grandmother! Daughter Gives Birth to First Baby: 'My Heart Is About to Explode'
olesya rulin
Olesya Rulin, 'High School Musical' 's Kelsi, Gives Birth to First Baby — See the Sweet Video
Gina Neely Shares First Photo of Grandson: ‘My Little Hershey Kiss’. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg2y8sbsgxW/?hl=en.
Gina Neely Shares First Photos of Newborn Grandson Noah: 'My Little Hershey Kiss'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfFemxsO7x5/?hl=en lukecombs Verified Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn’t agree more. Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world! 1h
Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Welcome First Baby, Son Tex Lawrence: 'So Happy'
Drew Scott Father's Day Instagram Post
Drew Scott Celebrates First Father's Day Since Welcoming Baby Boy Parker: 'So Thankful'
Gina Rodriguez and Husband Joe LoCicero Announce Their First Pregnancy on Her 38th Birthday
Gina Rodriguez Reveals She and Husband Joe LoCicero Are Expecting Their First Baby Together
Glee Alum Ali Stroker Announces First Pregnancy with Husband David Perlow: 'Dream Come True'. https://www.instagram.com/p/CgFazYkueQR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link. ; NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 09: David Perlow and Ali Stroker attend the 2019 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 9, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic,)
'Glee' Alum Ali Stroker Announces She's Expecting First Baby with David Perlow: 'Dream Come True'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CeOch-WOhMk/ broadway's kenita miller shares baby pic
Broadway Star Kenita Miller Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Nova Pearl: 'Blessed'
Olivia Bowen baby
'Love Island UK' 's Olivia and Alex Bowen Welcome First Baby, Son Abel Jacob: 'You Are Everything'