'Home Economics' Star Caitlin McGee Welcomes First Baby with Husband: 'We're Obsessed'

Caitlin McGee is a mom!

The actress, 34, and husband actor Patrick Woodall welcomed their first baby together, daughter Juniper McGee Woodall, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, she announced on Instagram Wednesday.

McGee, best known for her roles as Sydney on Bluff City Law and Sarah on Home Economics, shared the joyful news in a heartfelt post.

"I love her so much it makes my heart hurt," the actress wrote. "Juniper McGee Woodall not to be weird but we're obsessed with you. Very happy to be your Mom lil bug 🤍🐛🥹."

The post, which included a selfie of McGee with Juniper at the hospital and several shots of the baby girl being welcomed home, wasn't the actress's first post about her "lil bug."

McGee documented much of her pregnancy on social media, starting with an announcement via Instagram carousel in May.

"Well we're making a person," she captioned her pregnancy announcement. "From scratch!"

"And thank you to my wonderful hub for being a truly outstanding partner— holding my hair back, cleaning out puke buckets, buying every cereal and popsicle in the county— to name a few," she added of her husband. "You're a good one P, I adore you."

Woodall and McGee met in 2014 and were married last year.

The Bluff City Law actress recently shared some of the struggles she faced while working on Home Economics, which just entered its third season, while pregnant.

"I had my last day of Home Ec this week as baby is arriving LITERALLY any second. Not gonna lie working those hours, night shoots, extreme heat etc. was challenging to say the least. But I f— did it and I'm proud," she wrote on Instagram.

"Thank god for my cast and crew who took such good care of me the past few months while I waddled around and hid my bump behind various comically large props. And to people who give birth, you are incredible. I have a newfound respect for anyone who brings a person into the world, it's not easy 🫶"