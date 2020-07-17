The Cadillac Three's Neil Mason and Wife Chelsea Welcome Daughter Louella Rosa: 'Greatest Gift'

Neil Mason says his new baby girl "has changed our lives for the better in so many ways already with her calm peaceful beauty"

Neil Mason is a dad!

The Cadillac Three drummer, 38, recently announced the birth of his daughter Louella Rosa Mason on Instagram, revealing that wife Chelsea gave birth on Thursday, July 2, at 5:07 p.m. local time.

Alongside a photo set of his new baby girl, Mason recalled waking up early in the morning on the day of Louella's birth and spending "the next 7 hours at home with [Chelsea] in labor before heading to the hospital around 2pm," after his wife first began having contractions around 3 a.m.

A few hours later, "Louella arrived without so much as a sound she stared at us, looked around wide eyed & has been taking in the world ever since," the proud dad wrote. "She certainly has changed our lives for the better in so many ways already with her calm peaceful beauty."

"Chels is doing great, she was unbelievable throughout this entire last 9 months & has already shown how wonderful of a mother she is & will be," Mason praised his wife. "In a year filled with uncertainties we have been given our greatest gift yet."

Chelsea, 33, also posted the couple's happy news to Instagram, sharing three photos of the newborn with the family pup and captioning them in part, "Our greatest gift. we are beyond obsessed and grateful for this baby girl!"

A rep for the musician revealed exclusively to PEOPLE in May that the couple were expecting their first child. "Chelsea and I are so excited to welcome our first child into the world this summer," Mason said at the time. "We can't wait to meet her! She is already so loved by us and our families."

Mason and Chelsea, a marketing director, tied the knot in January at her parents' hotel, Gruene Mansion Inn Bed & Breakfast, in her hometown of New Braunfels, Texas.

Baby Louella is the latest addition to the band, who released their album Country Fuzz in February, as Mason's groupmate Jaren Johnston welcomed son Jude Daniel in April 2017.

On Thursday, Cadillac Three — which consists of Mason, Johnston and Kelby Ray — made the difficult decision to reschedule their 2020 tour dates to 2021, amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"As the prospects of a normal tour in 2020 look bleaker and bleaker, we don't want to kick the can down the road any longer. Instead, it's time to shift our gears. It's time to put our sights on what we CAN DO in 2020," the band wrote on their Instagram Story. "The first of many things we have planned for 2020 is a full band live show exclusively on the CFFC next Thursday. More info coming your way soon."

In March, the trio announced the cancellation of their overseas shows. "We did not expect to be headed back home so soon. We are heartbroken along with you all that C2c [Country to Country Festival] is canceled, but we understand proper precautions need to be taken at this time," they said on social media at the time.