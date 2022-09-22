Busy Philipps Celebrates Child Birdie Calling Mom Their 'Best Friend' at Harry Styles Concert

Busy Philipps shared the sweet exchange between her teen and a stranger while at the last of Harry Style's "Harry's House" Madison Square Garden shows

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 22, 2022 05:06 PM
Busy Philipps and daughter Birdie
Photo: Busy Philipps/Instagram

Busy Philipps got to hear something that few moms of teens ever do.

The Dawson's Creek alum, 43, attended the last night of the Harry's House concert series at Madison Square Garden in New York City with her older child, Birdie, 14, on Wednesday. She shared a photo of them together at the show on Instagram and told a sweet story of what she heard her daughter say during the night out.

"Guess WHAT? Tonight, a lady asked Birdie, 'is your mom your best friend?' And Birdie replied, 'Yeah,'" the excited mom wrote.

She noted that Birdie added, "I mean - I have, like, a REAL best friend who's my age. But yeah…My mom is too, kinda."

"Birdie Leigh Silverstein, I couldn't love you any more if I tried," Philipps continued. "And, fwiw, I also have a REAL best friend my own age. Maybe even TWO. ✨"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Busy Philipps Shares Sweet Selfies After Experimenting with Makeup with Daughter Birdie
Busy Philipps Instagram

Earlier this month, Philipps shared a photo of the duo as the pair spent "two hours" experimenting with different hair and makeup looks.

"If you're not spending two hours with your teen doing makeup and hair inspired by Priscilla Presley then *what* are you doing exactly?" she joked in the caption.

Later Philipps added, "Also, I feel like we look like we could be the mean mom and daughter in Hairspray?"

The two posed together with dramatic eyeliner and nude lips with slightly teased up-dos in the sweet shots.

StarTracks
Jesse Grant/Getty

Philipps shares Birdie and daughter Cricket Pearl, 9, with ex Marc Silverstein.

In December 2020, the actress revealed Birdie came out as gay when she was 10 and uses they/them pronouns during an episode of her Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best podcast.

"I said, 'You know, Bird, I've been doing a bad job with the pronouns,'" Philipps recalled. "Because Birdie said that they would like their pronouns to be they/them, and I haven't been doing it, and I said because I have this public persona and I want Birdie to be in control of their own narrative and not have to answer to anybody outside of our friends and family if they don't want to."

Philipps continued, "Bird was like, 'I don't give a f---. You can talk about how I'm gay and out; you can talk about my pronouns. That would be cool with me. That's great.' So I said, 'Okay, I can talk about it on the podcast.'"

"So Birdie, my out kid, prefers they/them," she added. "I f--- up sometimes, but I'm trying my best at that, too."

Related Articles
Busy Philipps Shares Sweet Selfies After Experimenting with Makeup with Daughter Birdie
Busy Philipps and Child Birdie Channel Priscilla Presley as They Test New Hair and Makeup Looks
Busy Philipps and Birdie
Busy Philipps Reveals Her 12-Year-Old Child Birdie Is Gay, Prefers They/Them Pronouns
Busy Philipps and Birdie
Busy Philipps Says No One Has 'Jurisdiction' Over Others After Revealing Child Birdie Is Gay
Busy Philipps and Birdie
Busy Philipps' Child Birdie Lands Non-Binary Acting Role on Amazon's 'With Love' : 'Made Me Cry'
Katie Lee Biegel birthday
Katie Lee Biegel Celebrates Turning 41 with a Family Dinner and a Harry Styles Concert
harry styles
Harry Styles Honored with Banner at MSG After Wrapping 15-Date Residency: 'That's Insane'
Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony of Buckingham Palace; Harry Styles attends the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Harry Styles Honors Queen Elizabeth During Madison Square Garden Show: 'Round of Applause'
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Simon Cowell and Harry Styles attend the "One Direction This Is Us" world premiere after party on August 20, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)
Simon Cowell Says Harry Styles 'Definitely' Did Not Spit on Chris Pine: 'He Wouldn't Do That'
Card Placeholder Image
Harry Styles Pauses NYC Show After Fan Throws 'Cold' Chicken Nugget at Him: 'I Don't Eat Meat!'
These two had an amazing first day of school!
Jessica Simpson's Kids Maxwell, 10, and Ace, 9, Look All Grown Up in First Day of School Photo
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Busy Philipps (L) and Marc Silverstein attend the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party with cocktails by Clase Azul Tequila at The City of West Hollywood Park on March 4, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Clase Azul)
Busy Philipps and Husband Marc Silverstein Have Been Separated for More Than Year: 'It's a Journey'
James Corden attends the FYC event for CBS' "The Late Late Show With James Corden; Harry Styles visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show'
Harry Styles Leads Madison Square Garden in 'Happy Birthday' Singalong to James Corden — Watch
Harry styles and Olivia Wilde go for a date night in New York City at RubiRosa Pizza Bar
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Leave N.Y.C. Restaurant Together Ahead of Singer's 15 Nights at MSG
Busy Philipps, Marc Silverstein
Busy Philipps Steps Out with Ex Marc Silverstein Days After She Announced Their Separation
Busy Philipps
Busy Philipps Says She Woke Up Crying on Her Birthday After 'Roe v. Wade' Decision: 'We Can't Stop'
Teresa Giudice makeup
Teresa Giudice's Wedding Hair by the Numbers — 1,500 Bobby Pins, $7,000 Luxe Extensions and More!