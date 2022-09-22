Busy Philipps Celebrates Child Birdie Calling Mom Their 'Best Friend' at Harry Styles Concert

Busy Philipps got to hear something that few moms of teens ever do.

The Dawson's Creek alum, 43, attended the last night of the Harry's House concert series at Madison Square Garden in New York City with her older child, Birdie, 14, on Wednesday. She shared a photo of them together at the show on Instagram and told a sweet story of what she heard her daughter say during the night out.

"Guess WHAT? Tonight, a lady asked Birdie, 'is your mom your best friend?' And Birdie replied, 'Yeah,'" the excited mom wrote.

She noted that Birdie added, "I mean - I have, like, a REAL best friend who's my age. But yeah…My mom is too, kinda."

"Birdie Leigh Silverstein, I couldn't love you any more if I tried," Philipps continued. "And, fwiw, I also have a REAL best friend my own age. Maybe even TWO. ✨"

Busy Philipps Instagram

Earlier this month, Philipps shared a photo of the duo as the pair spent "two hours" experimenting with different hair and makeup looks.

"If you're not spending two hours with your teen doing makeup and hair inspired by Priscilla Presley then *what* are you doing exactly?" she joked in the caption.

Later Philipps added, "Also, I feel like we look like we could be the mean mom and daughter in Hairspray?"

The two posed together with dramatic eyeliner and nude lips with slightly teased up-dos in the sweet shots.

Jesse Grant/Getty

Philipps shares Birdie and daughter Cricket Pearl, 9, with ex Marc Silverstein.

In December 2020, the actress revealed Birdie came out as gay when she was 10 and uses they/them pronouns during an episode of her Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best podcast.

"I said, 'You know, Bird, I've been doing a bad job with the pronouns,'" Philipps recalled. "Because Birdie said that they would like their pronouns to be they/them, and I haven't been doing it, and I said because I have this public persona and I want Birdie to be in control of their own narrative and not have to answer to anybody outside of our friends and family if they don't want to."

Philipps continued, "Bird was like, 'I don't give a f---. You can talk about how I'm gay and out; you can talk about my pronouns. That would be cool with me. That's great.' So I said, 'Okay, I can talk about it on the podcast.'"

"So Birdie, my out kid, prefers they/them," she added. "I f--- up sometimes, but I'm trying my best at that, too."