Busy Philipps Thanks Essential Workers as She Celebrates Child Birdie's Last Day of School: 'Proud'

Busy Philipps is celebrating the end of her child's unconventional school year.

On Friday, the Girls5eva star, 41, shared a photo of Birdie Leigh, 12, who held up a peace sign as they sat with their dog, in honor of their last day of school.

The actress also took the time to give a shout-out to essential workers and their efforts over the past year in making it all possible.

"[Not going to lie], last day of school is hitting different this year," Philipps captioned the photo. "I am BEYOND proud of ALL of our kids and ALL of the teachers and school staff who kept it together and also ALL of the parents and caretakers who did their best even when it seemed impossible and ALL of the pediatricians and nurses easing fears and keeping kids and parents and teachers safe and ALL of the people who supported ANY of those people so basically everyone. I'm proud of literally all of us. I'm proud of you."

Busy Philipps celebrates Birdie's last day of school with thank you to essential workers Credit: Busy Philipps/Instagram

Philipps has shared a number of proud mom moments involving the tween. Earlier this month, the star kicked off Pride Month by celebrating her first child, who she said came out as gay at 10 years old and who uses they/them pronouns.

The actress shared a series of photos of Birdie on social media and highlighted a charitable initiative Birdie spearheaded on their own, supporting the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

"Today is the start of PRIDE MONTH! I have so much pride for this kid and everything they are and do!" wrote Philipps. "The t-shirt I'm wearing is by @thehaasbrothers x @citizensofhumanity in honor of Pride 2021 and 100% of the retail selling price of every t-shirt sold will be donated to LA's LGBTQIA+ center! The @lalgbtcenter has been incredibly helpful to my family in the last several years, offering support and education and a sense of community."

"One incredible thing Birdie did last year (that I would like to brag about right now 😂)," the proud mom continued, "is that after seeing all of the beauty products that I was sent by brands that went unused or given away, Birdie decided to start gathering the unopened makeup and hygiene items from me and other influencer types (actors, singers, makeup and hair artists) to donate to the @lalgbtcenter for the queer and trans youth that the Center provides a safe space for."

"❤️🌈❤️ HAPPY PRIDE MY LOVES!!!" concluded Philipps, who also shares daughter Cricket Pearl, 7½, with husband Marc Silverstein.

For her recent cover story for Health's June 2021 issue, Philipps discussed her experience parenting a nonbinary child and how she teaches both Birdie and Cricket about important values in life, saying the "secret with kids is leading by example" and teaching them about taking care of themselves.

"We talk about therapy in our house and never shy away from hard conversations. I've always been open - but not in that 'I'm not a regular mom; I'm a cool mom' way," she said.