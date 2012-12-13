BumpWatch: Busy Philipps Debuts Belly (and SAG Nominees!)

Busy Philipps was on hand along with Taye Diggs Wednesday morning to announce the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

Image zoom Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Busy‘s looking beautiful!

The Cougar Town star, 33, was on hand along with Taye Diggs Wednesday morning to announce the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

On Monday, Philipps took to Twitter to reveal she is expecting her second child with husband Marc Silverstein.

Despite her Tweet — a picture of a positive pregnancy test — the actress admits she wasn’t quite ready to share the news just yet.

“It was leaked to someone that I was pregnant and they were going to put it online anyway,” Philipps tells Celebuzz.

“I was kind of upset about it and [Marc] was like, ‘You know what? Eff them. Just Tweet it, and then you put it out there and it is what it is.'”

However, when it comes to social media, there’s a line the expectant mama — already mom to daughter Birdie Leigh, 4 — isn’t willing to cross.

“I try to be respectful of my kid because she’s going to be a grown up someday, and she doesn’t need someone google-searching her name and finding pictures of her poop,” Philipps says.