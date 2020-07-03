Busy Philipps Makes Daughter Cricket a Minecraft Cake for Her Birthday: 'The Unicorn Is 7'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Busy Philipps has some major sugar skills.

The actress, author and former Busy Tonight host, 41, showed off her baking prowess on Thursday in honor of daughter Cricket Pearl's seventh birthday, sharing a pair of photos of the intricate Minecraft confection she created and the resulting smile on Cricket's face.

Decorated in a variety of yellow, green and brown squares to reflect the aesthetic of the game, the cake was complete with a "Happy Birthday" banner, firework-style toppers and even a nod to YouTuber Jen, of GamingWithJen.

"This unicorn is 7. And also here's the finished Minecraft cake just as Cricket asked for: complete with Gaming with Jen's skin(why is it called that?😖) and a 'derpy' pig❤️," Philipps captioned her post.

She went further into the process on her Instagram Story, revealing that she not only baked and decorated the cake herself (with a little help from husband Marc Silverstein, Cricket and older daughter Birdie Leigh, 12 next month), but that it was only the latest of many other over-the-top cakes she has made over the years.

Among the impressive creations? A Tangled-themed cake made to look like Rapunzel's tower (which she made for Birdie's fourth birthday), a cake shaped like a Patrón bottle and a LEGO Ninjago cake Philipps made for a friend's little one years ago.

"For those of you who don't know, I used to make cakes a lot, and then Birdie decided she doesn't like cake, of course, 'cause she's a contrarian," joked the crafty star. "So I stopped making them and Cricket was like, 'Yeah, I don't like cake either,' 'cause of her sister. So I stopped making big cakes. If you watched Cougar Town, they made [her character] Laurie have a cake business, because I really made cakes."

"That's how TV works, guys. You get to a point where the writers are like, 'What's happening in your real life? Can we just put that in the show?' " quipped the former Dawson's Creek actress. "I used to do the cakes at night, but honestly I'm just too tired, so I've been doing it all day."

On Friday, Philipps shared a set of throwback photos featuring her daughters dressed as Hamilton characters alongside some of their friends, in honor of the hit musical's premiere on Disney+.

"Happy Hamilton Day! Everyone in my house is so excited to watch HAMILTON on Disney+ TODAY!!!!Here's a flashback to 2016 when Birdie and her buddy Sage were Eliza Schuyler and Alexander Hamilton for Halloween💜😭. Swipe to see Birdie with her friend Phoebe as Angelica and baby Cricket as PEGGY😭😭😭," she wrote.