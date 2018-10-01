Busy Philipps Says Her Husband 'Has Changed Everything' After Parenting from a 'Place of Fear'

Ten years after welcoming their first child, Busy Philipps and husband Marc Silverstein have got the sharing of parental duties down.

PEOPLE caught up with the host of E! Busy Tonight Thursday at the Michaels Kids launch event in N.Y.C., where she addressed some comments she made in the November issue of Parents magazine about how Silverstein wasn’t quite pulling his weight after the birth of their older daughter Birdie Leigh, now 10.

“Now Marc is so incredibly participatory … he’s also talked about it, like, ‘I was scared. I was operating from a place of fear. I didn’t know how to get involved and I didn’t want to feel stupid or embarrassed,’ ” recalled Philipps, 39. “Which I think is a very common thing for people to feel but [especially] men when they first become parents.”

“I really admire him because he has changed everything in terms of the way that he parents. He’s doing lunch duty tomorrow!” the star praised her husband. “He has to go to school and serve hot lunch. It’s so fun! I did snack a couple weeks ago — I did snack bar. It takes forever to feed all the kids at the school, but for the three and a half minutes you get to see your kid, [they’re] so excited that you’re there.”

The former Dawson’s Creek star also addressed her Parents quotes about “mommy wine” culture, calling it “common sense” not to drink wine coolers at 10 in the morning.

“I think that there just has been a cutesy culture around mommy juice that I rail against that. It’s not endearing to me,” Philipps said. “As I also said, if you hang out with me for two seconds or watch my Instagram, you know I love a margarita. I’ll have a glass of wine if we’re at dinner with the kids.”

“I just fundamentally rail against the idea [of] ‘Mommy’s juice’ and ‘Mommy has to be drunk at 10 a.m. at the birthday party,’ ” continued the actress, who’s also mom to 5-year-old daughter Cricket Pearl. “Like what is that? Why are you serving me wine coolers at 10 a.m.? I don’t need this.”

Philipps has been a Michaels partner for over two years, and loves that she is able to pass her love of crafting on to her daughters.

“I think that there’s something really valuable about, especially now, being able to find screen-free activities for your kids to do and things that the whole family can be participatory in,” says the Cougar Town and Freaks and Geeks alum. “But also I know that if I set up a little art project while I’m putting dinner on plates that the kids will be occupied and they’re gonna be doing something great with their hands.”

“As Birdie’s gotten older, too, we’ve talked with therapists about dealing with school anxiety and academic anxiety — the school work’s getting harder for these kids. They have a lot of pressure,” she explains.

“Multiple experts that we sought advice from advised us to get her doing stuff with her hands. So playing with the clay, playing with making slime, we always allow her to do that. In fact, we encourage it. It alleviates stress for everyone.”