Busy Philipps Honors Nannies and Friends Who Helped Her with Her Kids on Mother's Day

Busy Philipps acknowledged all the help it takes to be a working mom of two in a lengthy Instagram post honoring nannies, babysitters, friends and family that have helped out

Published on May 16, 2023
Busy Philipps is honoring her village.

In celebration of Mother's Day, the Girls5Eva actress, 43, shared a sweet post honoring all the different women who have helped her raise her two kids — Cricket, 9½, and Birdie, 14.

"Being a mom isn't called a job for nothing. And I wouldn't have made it this far as a mom and a human without the incredible women who've helped me show up for my kids as my best self," the mom of two captioned her Instagram post.

"Their love and care for my kids has allowed me to go to work and travel with the knowledge that the two humans most important to me will be taken care of."

Philipps first celebrated "Our beloved nanny Iliana, who was with us from when Birdie was 8 months until 2021," and also "Loretta, Cricket's baby nurse who came with me and Cricks to set EVERY SINGLE DAY of season 5 of Cougartown."

"Since I went back to shooting 4 1/2 weeks after giving birth(superfun to have a wardrobe fitting wearing a pad and leaking milk!)," she added.

She went on to thank babysitters and friends who have helped out along the way, concluding, "Happy Mother's Day to all who mother, especially the ones who maybe don't always get the credit for it.❤️✨❤️✨❤️✨."

Philipps and Birdie enjoyed a mother-child outing over the weekend, with the two going to see Taylor Swift on her Eras tour.

Decked out in vintage dresses and singing together. "Literally a perfect show from start to finish.✨ (I'm personally claiming that I'm in my hot single mom era 😂🤷‍♀️ )."

