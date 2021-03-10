Busy Philipps Shares Videos and Photos of Her Daughter Cricket 'Finally' Getting Her First Haircut at Age 7

Busy Philipps' youngest daughter is enjoying a brand new 'do!

Cricket, 7, had her hair cut for the first time ever on Tuesday, Philipps revealed on Instagram, documenting the monumental process both on her Stories and grid.

"THE FIRST CUT IS THE DEEPEST!" the actress, 41, wrote in the caption for a post that included several before, during and after photos of the chop. Cricket's hair was well past her waist before the cut.

"It finally happened!! After seven years and eight months CRICKET WANTED HER HAIR CUT!!!" Philipps continued. "Thankfully @kikihaircutter is here in New York to work with me tomorrow and could give Cricket the haircut of her dreams."

To stay safe amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Philipps' friend Kristin Heitkotter wore a face covering while she cut Cricket's long locks outside in a courtyard.

On her Stories, Philipps reminded Cricket that Heitkotter could always cut her hair shorter when she was surprised at just how short her daughter was willing to go.

"We can always make your hair shorter ... Listen, Kiki can always cut it shorter, okay? But she can't cut it longer," Philipps said.

In the photo showing Cricket's final result, her hair is parted down the middle, and her curls end just after her shoulders.