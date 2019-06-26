Busy Philipps' Daughter Cricket, 5½, Wears a Freaks and Geeks Shirt in Sweet New Snap

Busy Philipps‘ daughters are paying tribute to one of their mom’s most memorable roles.

In an adorable new snap shared by the actress on Tuesday, Philipps’ daughter Cricket Pearl, 6 next month, poses in a white Freaks and Geeks-themed T-shirt that was originally a hand-me-down from big sister Birdie Leigh, 10.

Philipps, now 40, starred as tough-girl Kim Kelly on Freaks and Geeks, a beloved but short-lived series about high-school misfits, from 1999 to 2000. The coming-of-age series has since gone down in television history as a cult classic, after just one season on NBC.

Cricket paired the shirt — which features drawings of the show’s characters — with pink sneakers, black shorts and a pink headband. In the photo, she gives the camera a peace sign in front of Birdie and Kelly Oxford‘s 10-year-old daughter Bea.

“CAMP KIDS!” the actress and mother of two captioned the sweet photo. “Obsessed that Cricket wore the Freaks and Geeks shirt from @passivejuicemotel (a hand-me-down from Birdie😭) Ugh. These kids. Love them so much. Beyond. I’m so so so lucky.”

In an interview earlier this month, Philipps opened up about talking to her daughters about fame. The author of This Will Only Hurt a Little shared that she had been recognized numerous times on a recent trip to Disneyland, causing Birdie to get “freaked out.”

“I was like, ‘I know it’s tough for you to have to share your mom with everybody, and that people think they know you and your sister and your dad — but at some point I think you’ll understand better that it’s a positive thing that people feel towards me,’ ” the star said she told her older daughter. ” ‘It’s not negative and it shouldn’t be scary.’ “

“If it does feel scary for her I get it, because it’s weird,” Philipps continued. “But it’s also nice that people feel connected to me, because I’m a person who’s also always wanted to feel connected to everyone else.”

In May, Philipps revealed that her late-night talk series Busy Tonight, which premiered in 2018, wouldn’t be returning to E! for another season.

“They decided not to pick it up. … We’re meeting with people and seeing if there’s another place that makes sense for it to go because I would like to continue doing it. We would all like to figure out a way to continue to make [it],” she explained on her Instagram Story at the time.

Philipps added that she remains optimistic about the future of the show, saying, “I have faith in me. I hope that we can continue to do the show somewhere else. I hope that we figure that out. ‘Cause it does seem lame that there would be just one woman in late-night [TV] at a time.”