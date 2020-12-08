"But I don't think that's going to happen," Busy Philipps tells PEOPLE as she teams up with Scotch-Brite to promote their 2020 Holiday Gift Guide

Busy Philipps Says Her Daughter Birdie Wants Harry Styles Under Their Christmas Tree This Year

Busy Philipps says her older daughter has one very specific wish for Christmas this year.

While speaking to PEOPLE as she teams up with Scotch-Brite to promote their 2020 Holiday Gift Guide, the 41-year-old actress details that her daughter, Birdie Leigh, is hoping to find an array of famous faces under the family's Christmas tree come Dec. 25.

"My older daughter is hoping that I will either have Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles or Louis Tomlinson under the tree for her," Philipps tells PEOPLE exclusively. "But I don't think that's going to happen."

Adding that she is "gonna try to be a little bit creative in some gifts" for her 12-year-old daughter, Philipps continues, "I get it, like I truly get it. But I don't think it's possible to assemble all of those superstars and have them waiting for her under the tree."

She adds: "So we'll have to figure out what the next best thing is."

Describing that she and her family — which also includes her husband, Marc Silverstein, and their younger daughter, Cricket Pearl — love the holiday season, Philipps says that she and her brood "believe in a lot of magic in our house."

"We just believe in magic and empathy and magical things can happen," she notes. "So we try to keep alive a spirit that the world and the universe can provide, sort of wonderful things, if you allow it to."

However, Philipps recognizes that Christmas and the holiday season will be different this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "I'm just trying my best to continue a lot of our traditions with the kids even though they're just going to be much smaller traditions," she says.

"And we're just trying to really embrace what this time has always been about, which is that you get to reconnect with family and friends that you don't get to see a lot during the year," she adds.

Although gathering the group of celebrities for Birdie doesn't seem quite doable for her, the Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best podcast host does have her latest team up with Scotch-Brite to draw inspiration from when it comes to gift-giving.

The brand’s 2020 Holiday Gift Guide promotion, which begins Tuesday and lasts until Friday, will allow consumers to select from 14 different cleaning-inspired gifts to send to their loved ones for free, based on demand.

Featuring an array of cleaning-themed gifts, including a "Cleaning is My Cardio" t-shirt and a sponge tree topper, a bedazzled toilet scrubber is also included in the lists of gifts and is one item that Philipps can't get enough of.