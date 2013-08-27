"Little Cricket is proving to be an awesome kid," she told PEOPLE on Sunday

Busy Philipps Is 'Way More Relaxed' with Baby No. 2

Frazer Harrison/Filmmagic

For Busy Philipps, round two of motherhood is even better than the first.

“The baby’s great,” says the Cougar Town star whose second daughter, Cricket Pearl, was born July 2. Big sister Birdie Leigh turned 5 earlier this month.

“I’m way more relaxed,” Philipps tells PEOPLE at the Comedy Central Roast of James Franco, her pal and former Freaks and Geeks costar.

“I was a total basket case with my first child, and I wouldn’t even put her down or let anyone else hold her. I was just so terrified, and now I know that it’s okay. I can let other people hold the baby.”

Sunday’s roast taping in Culver City, Calif., marked the “first red carpet thing” for the new mom, who agreed to attend only because she wanted to support Franco.

Back at home, meanwhile, things are going fabulously with her girls.

“I’ve been blessed with two really fantastic babies,” Philipps, 34, said. “Little Cricket [now 8 weeks old] is proving to be an awesome kid who likes to sleep and eat and poop when she should. We’re having a really great time with her.”