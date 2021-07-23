Busy Philipps' Child Birdie Lands Non-Binary Acting Role on Amazon's With Love: 'Made Me Cry'

Busy Philipps' older child Birdie Leigh is following their mom's footsteps into acting.

The 12½-year-old — who prefers they/them pronouns — has been cast in a non-binary role on Amazon's upcoming series With Love, the show's creator Gloria Calderón Kellett announced on Thursday.

Calderón Kellett shared news of Birdie's new gig by posting a graphic on Twitter.

"With Love News: Birdie Silverstein cast in non-binary recurring role for Gloria Calderón Kellett's Amazon Prime Video rom com," the graphic read.

"More casting news. I first met Birdie when they were a baby. It is thrilling that I now get to have them on my little show," Calderón Kellett tweeted.

A proud mom, Philipps — who shares Birdie and daughter Cricket Pearl, 8, with husband Marc Silverstein — wrote in response, "This just made me cry❤️."

Philipps, 42, revealed in a December episode of her Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best podcast that Birdie came out as gay when they were 10 years old.

At the time, the actress also said that she was "trying my best" to use Birdie's preferred they/them pronouns despite "f---ing up sometimes."

"I said, 'You know, Bird, I've been doing a bad job with the pronouns,' " Philipps shared. "Because Birdie said that they would like their pronouns to be they/them, and I haven't been doing it, and I said because I have this public persona and I want Birdie to be in control of their own narrative and not have to answer to anybody outside of our friends and family if they don't want to."

The mother of two continued, "Bird was like, 'I don't give a f—. You can talk about how I'm gay and out; you can talk about my pronouns. That would be cool with me. That's great.' So I said, 'Okay, I can talk about it on the podcast.' "

Busy Philipps

In her cover story for Health's June 2021 issue, Philipps opened up about her experience parenting a non-binary child and how she teaches both Birdie and Cricket about important values in life.

Speaking about the discussion of Birdie's pronouns on her podcast, Philipps explained that she did the episode because her own mom is older and "wants to understand the pronoun conversation more."

"I said to my mother, Here's the deal: You don't have to understand it,' " Philipps recalled. "That's how I feel about all human rights — you don't have to understand it. You can choose to believe what you want, but you don't get to have jurisdiction over anyone else's body or belief system."

When it comes to teaching them about taking care of themselves and understanding what is and isn't important, the Dawson's Creek alum said that she believes "the secret with kids is leading by example."

"I make a concerted effort to be aware of how I talk about diet and exercise around them — like, what my intention and goals are with those things. I'm also lucky that I have a partner in Marc, who does cycling and works out for his own mental health," she said.