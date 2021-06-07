Busy Philipps Calls Birdie, 12½, 'Effortlessly Cool' as They Receive COVID Vaccine

Busy Philipps' oldest child is officially vaccinated.

On Monday, the Girls5eva star, 41, shared that Birdie Leigh, 12½, is "fully vaxxed" after receiving their COVID vaccination on Sunday.

Philipps announced the news on Instagram alongside a picture of Birdie with their sleeve rolled up to receive the shot. The actress noted that her child was wearing "100 percent of my clothing" to the appointment.

The tween wore a magenta slip dress on top of a New York City t-shirt as well as a floral face mask to help slow the spread of the virus.

"Also- never once in my life was I (or have I ever been) as effortlessly cool as Birdie. I mean. 💕✨," Philipps writes.

Last week, Philipps praised Birdie's generosity with a sweet tribute on Instagram to kick off Pride Month.

The star shared a series of photos featuring Birdie as the mom highlighted a charitable initiative Birdie spearheaded on their own, supporting the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

"Today is the start of PRIDE MONTH! I have so much pride for this kid and everything they are and do!" wrote Philipps. "The t-shirt I'm wearing is by @thehaasbrothers x @citizensofhumanity in honor of Pride 2021 and 100% of the retail selling price of every t-shirt sold will be donated to LA's LGBTQIA+ center! The @lalgbtcenter has been incredibly helpful to my family in the last several years, offering support and education and a sense of community."

"One incredible thing Birdie did last year (that I would like to brag about right now 😂)," the proud mom continued, "is that after seeing all of the beauty products that I was sent by brands that went unused or given away, Birdie decided to start gathering the unopened makeup and hygiene items from me and other influencer types (actors, singers, makeup and hair artists) to donate to the @lalgbtcenter for the queer and trans youth that the Center provides a safe space for."

"Well. Thanks to many of my friends, Birdie was able to donate HUNDREDS of items to the center. —> swipe to see how much we dropped off last year for Pride month!" said Philipps, including throwback photos featuring their donations, then adding a "special thanks" to "ALL of the wonderful friends who donated!"

"❤️🌈❤️ HAPPY PRIDE MY LOVES!!!" concluded Philipps, who also shares daughter Cricket Pearl, 7½, with husband Marc Silverstein.

Philipps revealed in a December episode of her Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best podcast that Birdie came out as gay when they were 10 years old. Philipps also said Birdie prefers they/them pronouns.

For her recent cover story for Health's June 2021 issue, Philipps discussed her experience parenting a nonbinary child and how she teaches both Birdie and Cricket about important values in life. When it comes to teaching them about taking care of themselves and understanding what is and isn't important, Philipps said she thinks "the secret with kids is leading by example."

"We talk about therapy in our house and never shy away from hard conversations," she added. "I've always been open — but not in that 'I'm not a regular mom; I'm a cool mom' way."

The star said that she doesn't want to be her kids' "best friend" and instead wants them to "know by watching me what my values are and the things that are important."

"You can tell your kids to stand up for what's right until you're blue in the face. If they don't see you doing it, they never will," she shared.

