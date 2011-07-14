Spotted: Busy Philipps Snuggles Her Sweetie

Busy Philipps squeezes daughter Birdie Leigh, 2½, at the premiere of Winnie the Pooh, held Sunday in Burbank, Calif.

Movie date!

“I hope this is the first year that she’ll actually be able to sit on set and watch me,” the Cougar Town star, 32, told PEOPLE recently, adding that she has never tried to “hide” anything from her little girl.

“I think that’s really strange, frankly, when parents do that. It’s like why would you want your kid to not know you’re living your dream and you’re doing something that you’ve wanted to do your whole life?”