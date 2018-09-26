Spooky Sleepwear! Burt's Bees Baby Releases Three Adorable New Halloween Pajama Patterns

Halloween may be a time for scares, but Burt's Bees Baby is all about the sweetness.

The clothing and home-goods company has released a set of six Halloween pajamas — three onesies and three two-piece sets — featuring a variety of orange, black and white designs.

Each pattern comes in both the onesie and two-piece pajamas, which are made from 100 percent organic cotton.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Burt's Bees Baby's Halloween pajamas Burt's Bees Baby

Burt's Bees Baby's Halloween pajamas Burt's Bees Baby

RELATED GALLERY: Elves! Stripes! Bears! Where to Snag the Cutest Holiday Pajamas Worn By Celebrity Kids

The Cloud Bee pajamas — which feature an orange body with gray trim along the collar, feet and sleeves — are covered in a black bee print, as a nod to the brand.

For those who prefer a little less pumpkin color, there’s the Rugby Stripe design boasting black and white stripes and an orange trim along the collar, feet and sleeves.

Burt's Bees Baby's Halloween pajamas Burt's Bees Baby

RELATED VIDEO: Christina Milian, James Van Der Beek and More Celebs Rock Cute and Magical Halloween Costumes With Their Kids!



Lastly, the Shooting Star Bee set is an all-black sleep ensemble decorated with orange stars throughout, finished with the same gray trim as the Cloud Bee version.

Burt’s Bee’s Baby’s Halloween pajama sets usually retail for $13 to $17, but are currently on sale for $10 to $13 at burtsbeesbaby.com.