PSA: Burt’s Bees Baby Has a Shop on Amazon — and Its Adorable PJs Are Joanna Gaines-Loved

Burt’s Bees has long been beloved for its safe and natural beauty line — from nourishing skincare to gentle makeup, celebs like Blake Lively, Emily Rossum, and even Hollywood makeup artists love to use the brand. And if you didn’t already know, Burt’s Bees has an entire baby line dedicated to clothing, pajamas, and bed and bath accessories for your little one, in addition to mom and baby products like body oil and multipurpose ointment.

The parent-loved brand has an Amazon storefront filled with everything you could possibly need for your baby or toddler, including onesies, towels, wearable blankets, sheets, and underwear. Burt’s Bees Baby uses the same concept behind its baby line as it does its beauty products — all of its clothes and home accessories are made from 100 percent organic cotton, and certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) to be gentle on a baby’s skin.

Plus, Amazon parents aren’t the only ones who love the brand (some of its PJs are best-sellers) — even Joanna Gaines uses them on her kids. The reality star dressed baby Crew in an adorable onesie from its matching Family Jammies collection during the holidays last year.

You can check out everything Burt’s Bees Baby has to offer here. Below, we rounded up some of our favorite picks, including an irresistible bee security blanket and patterned rompers with a super cute non-slip bee design on the footies.

Burt's Bees Baby Unisex 5-Pack Short-Sleeve One-Piece Bodysuits

Burt's Bees Baby Lovey Plush, Hold Me Bee Soother Security Blanket

Burt's Bees Baby Unisex Sleep & Play, Organic One-Piece Romper

Burt's Bees Baby Hooded Towels, Absorbent Knit Terry

Burt's Bees Baby Fitted Crib Sheet, Hello Moon! Pattern

Burt's Bees Baby Swaddles, Muslin Cotton Baby Blankets, 3-Pack

Burt's Bees Baby Boys Toddler Top and Pant Set