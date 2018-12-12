See the Buzzworthy New Pieces from Burt's Bees Baby's Collaboration with Alabama Chanin

Burt's Bees Baby has stepped up the infant style game!
The parent-loved chain has newly partnered with fashion designer Alabama Chanin to bring to life a new collection of 100 percent organic baby clothing items crafted using leftover cotton from Chanin’s Fall 2018 Collection.
Made in the U.S. by local artisans, the Burt's Bees Baby X Alabama Chanin Collection offers sweet pieces in a variety of colors for girls and boys aged newborn to 1 year.
The pieces — ranging from hats, thermal sets, dress-and-diaper-cover sets and more — feature hand-embroidered bee appliqués and elbow patches.
Complementing the designs’ modern aesthetic, the clothing items themselves are constructed from zero-waste materials with extreme attention to detail.
The Burt's Bees Baby x Alabama Chanin collection is available now (just in time for the holidays!) on burtsbeesbaby.com.