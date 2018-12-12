See the Buzzworthy New Pieces from Burt's Bees Baby's Collaboration with Alabama Chanin

Burt's Bees Baby x Alabama Chanin
Burt's Bees Baby
Jen Juneau
December 12, 2018 12:10 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Burt's Bees Baby has stepped up the infant style game!

The parent-loved chain has newly partnered with fashion designer Alabama Chanin to bring to life a new collection of 100 percent organic baby clothing items crafted using leftover cotton from Chanin’s Fall 2018 Collection.

Made in the U.S. by local artisans, the Burt's Bees Baby X Alabama Chanin Collection offers sweet pieces in a variety of colors for girls and boys aged newborn to 1 year.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Burt's Bees Baby x Alabama Chanin
Burt's Bees Baby
Burt's Bees Baby x Alabama Chanin
Burt's Bees Baby

RELATED: Céline Dion Launches Gender-Neutral Children’s Collection to “Encourage a Dialogue of Equality”

The pieces — ranging from hats, thermal sets, dress-and-diaper-cover sets and more — feature hand-embroidered bee appliqués and elbow patches.

Complementing the designs’ modern aesthetic, the clothing items themselves are constructed from zero-waste materials with extreme attention to detail.

Burt's Bees Baby x Alabama Chanin
Burt's Bees Baby

RELATED VIDEO: You’re Wearing What? Moms Talk About Letting Kids Decide

The Burt's Bees Baby x Alabama Chanin collection is available now (just in time for the holidays!) on burtsbeesbaby.com.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.