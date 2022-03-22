Burt Jenner is a dad of three!

The 43-year-old son of Caitlyn Jenner welcomed his third baby, daughter Goldie Brooklyn Jenner, with longtime girlfriend Valerie on Saturday, March 19, Valerie shared on Instagram Monday.

"💛 Goldie Brooklyn Jenner 💛 born last night 03.19.2022 at 11:08pm weighing 10 lbs 4 oz & 21 3/4 inches long!" she captioned a photo of the newborn in the hospital.

Burt — who is the son of Caitlyn and her first wife, Chrystie Scott — and Valerie are already parents to sons Bodhi, 5, and Behr, 3. Caitlyn, 72, celebrated the milestone of welcoming her 20th grandchild with a sweet post on her Instagram Story.

"My 20th grandchild! @valeriepitalo @burtonjenner love you both!" she wrote alongside a photo of Bodhi with his new sibling.

Caitlyn first hinted at the news that Burt and Valerie were expecting in an interview over the summer.

"Eighteen grandchildren. I keep telling the girls — they're not too excited about this, but — I wanna go for 30," Caitlyn said while visiting the Toy Store in Quincy, California, on the campaign trail. "Thirty grandchildren. It's a round number. I just found out the other day that I have another one in the oven. Yes, I found that out the other day. So that's 19, so we only got 10 to go."

The following month, in September, Kendall Jenner confirmed her older brother Burt was expecting a third child.

"[Kylie] called me, and I answered the phone and she just had her little sonogram — a picture of the sonogram," Kendall told host Jimmy Fallon of how her sister Kylie Jenner shared the news of her recent pregnancy. "I wasn't really shocked because I felt like it could happen someday soon, but I was excited. It's just a blessing."