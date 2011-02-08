BumpWatch: Victoria Beckham's Undercover Belly

A pregnant Victoria Beckham keeps any hint of a burgeoning belly under wraps as she makes a stylish arrival at London's Heathrow Airport on Tuesday.

Not much to see yet!

A pregnant Victoria Beckham keeps any hint of a burgeoning belly under wraps as she makes a stylish arrival at London’s Heathrow Airport on Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Spice Girl and fashion designer, 36, is expecting her fourth child with husband David Beckham this summer.

“Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz are very excited about the arrival of their new brother or sister,” the couple’s rep said in a statement.