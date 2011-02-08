BumpWatch: Victoria Beckham's Undercover Belly

A pregnant Victoria Beckham keeps any hint of a burgeoning belly under wraps as she makes a stylish arrival at London's Heathrow Airport on Tuesday.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 01, 2020 07:37 PM
Not much to see yet!

The Spice Girl and fashion designer, 36, is expecting her fourth child with husband David Beckham this summer.

Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz are very excited about the arrival of their new brother or sister,” the couple’s rep said in a statement.

