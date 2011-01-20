BumpWatch: Tony Kanal and Erin Lokitz - Hey Baby!

Tony Kanal and Erin Lokitz head to the studio on Wednesday in Studio City, Calif. The bassist, 40, and his girlfriend expect their baby girl any day now!

Getting so close!

Tony Kanal and Erin Lokitz head to the studio on Wednesday in Studio City, Calif. The bassist, 40, and his girlfriend expect their daughter any day now.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

And that’s not the only No Doubt baby on the way — guitarist Tom Dumont and wife Mieke are expecting their third child this winter.

“Two No Doubt muffins,” frontwoman Gwen Stefani Tweeted from the studio, sharing a photo of the mamas-to-be and their bellies.