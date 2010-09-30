BumpWatch: Stella McCartney's School Run
Expectant designer Stella McCartney heads home after dropping her kids — Miller Alasdhair James, 5½, Bailey Linda Olwyn, 3½, and Beckett Robert Lee, 2½ — off at school in London on Tuesday.
McCartney, 39, and husband Alasdhair Willis will welcome their fourth child in late fall.
It’ll be a busy season for the designer — she also launches her first childrenswear collection this November.