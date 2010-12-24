BumpWatch: Pink's Panda-monium
Expectant mom Pink looks fur-ociously cute in a panda bear hat while shopping in Malibu, Calif., on Wednesday.
Advertisement
|
Mama bear!
Mom-to-be Pink looks fur-ociously cute in a panda bear hat while shopping in Malibu, Calif., on Wednesday.
Following
The singer, 31, and husband Carey Hart expect their first child next spring, and plans to parent from a tour bus.
“As soon as the baby can say ‘Mama,’ I’m going on the road,” Pink laughs. “We are going to be a traveling family gypsy band with garlands in our hair.”
RELATED: Pink’s Preferred Name for a Baby Boy: Jameson