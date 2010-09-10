BumpWatch: Nina Garcia Is Runway Ready

Nina Garcia was back in black for the Project Runway show, held Thursday morning during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Hot mama-to-be!

Garcia, 45, took her spot alongside Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn, Michael Kors and special guest judge Jessica Simpson to check out looks from the remaining designers on the latest season of the reality hit.

The Marie Claire fashion director and husband David Conrod expect their second son in December.