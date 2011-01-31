BumpWatch: Natalie Portman Wows In White
Natalie Portman, who's expecting her first child with fiancé Benjamin Millepied, made quite the statement in a form-fitting white Azzaro gown with sequined detail and Roger Vivier black satin clutch on the red carpet Sunday night.
Wearing $2 million worth of Tiffany’s jewelry, the actress joked, “I don’t wanna advertise that because I feel like people are gonna come chop my ears off or something. I need my ears.”
Portman, 29, kept her ears — and went home with the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Actress for her role in Black Swan.
