BumpWatch: Natalie Portman Presents at People's Choice

Not much bump to see yet!

Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher present an award — and promote their new movie, No Strings Attached — during the 2011 People’s Choice Awards, held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

The actress, 29, recently announced that she is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Black Swan choreographer Benjamin Millepied.

“I have always kept my private life private but I will say that I am indescribably happy and feel very grateful to have this experience,” Portman said in a statement.