BumpWatch: Natalie Portman Honors Darren Aronofsky

Natalie Portman poses with Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky at a luncheon in his honor, held on Thursday afternoon in New York City.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 01, 2020 07:38 PM
Advertisement

Simply striped!

Natalie Portman poses with Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky at a luncheon in his honor, held on Thursday afternoon in New York City.

The actress, 29, is currently expecting her first child with fiancé Benjamin Millepied later this year.

RELATED: BumpWatch: Natalie Portman – Blue Belle

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com