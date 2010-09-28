BumpWatch: Miranda Kerr Strikes a Pose

Miranda Kerr gives us a side view of her burgeoning bump at the Scent of the Future cocktail party, held in Milan, Italy on Saturday during Milano Fashion Week.

She’s starting to show!

The model, 27, arrived at the event with new husband Orlando Bloom, who’s currently on a break from filming The Three Musketeers in Germany.

The couple, who wed in July, expect their first child this winter.

