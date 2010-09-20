BumpWatch: Matt Damon and Luciana Hit The Town

Matt Damon arrives to The Town premiere with a Red Sox hat on his head and expectant wife Luciana on his arm Tuesday in at Fenway Park in Boston.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 01, 2020 07:23 PM
Hometown pride!

Matt Damon arrives to The Town premiere with a Red Sox hat on his head and expectant wife Luciana on his arm Tuesday at Fenway Park in Boston.

The actor, 39, showed up to support best bud Ben Affleck, who directs and stars in the film, now in theaters.

Damon’s next project? Awaiting the arrival of his family’s fourth child, due this fall.

“Lucy’s completely over me and over being pregnant,” he joked recently.

