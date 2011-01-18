BumpWatch: Marion Cotillard Debuts Her Belly

An expectant Marion Cotillard looks rocker chic - toting her own luggage and guitar case! - as she makes her arrival Monday at Los Angeles International Airport.

Have guitar, will travel!

An expectant Marion Cotillard looks rocker chic — toting her own luggage and guitar case! — as she makes her arrival from Paris Monday at Los Angeles International Airport.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The French actress, 35, announced her pregnancy last week. A source says she will deliver her and actor/director beau Guillaume Canet‘s first child this spring.

Cotillard will next be seen in Woody Allen’s Midnight in Paris and Steven Soderbergh’s Contagion.