BumpWatch: Marion Cotillard Debuts Her Belly
An expectant Marion Cotillard looks rocker chic - toting her own luggage and guitar case! - as she makes her arrival Monday at Los Angeles International Airport.
Have guitar, will travel!
An expectant Marion Cotillard looks rocker chic — toting her own luggage and guitar case! — as she makes her arrival from Paris Monday at Los Angeles International Airport.
The French actress, 35, announced her pregnancy last week. A source says she will deliver her and actor/director beau Guillaume Canet‘s first child this spring.
Cotillard will next be seen in Woody Allen’s Midnight in Paris and Steven Soderbergh’s Contagion.
