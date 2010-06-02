BumpWatch: Kimberly Brook's Blossoming Belly

While attending Heidi Klum's Mom's to Be Night Out at A Pea in the Pod, Kimberly Brook was a vision in white as she arrived to the Beverly Hills event with boyfriend James Van Der Beek on Wednesday.

Her floral bud detailing on her dress — and her bump! — are beginning to bloom!

Set to welcome their first child this fall, the former Dawson’s Creek star, 33, is spending more time with Brook these days — it was recently announced his show Mercy would not be renewed for a second season.