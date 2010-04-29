BumpWatch: Isla Fisher Bares Her Belly

No need for a confirmation statement! Wearing her baby belly loud and proud, Isla Fisher brings daughter Olive to Fit for Kids children's gym in West Hollywood, Calif. on Tuesday.

No need for a confirmation statement!

Wearing her baby belly loud and proud, Isla Fisher brings daughter Olive to Fit for Kids children’s gym in West Hollywood, Calif. on Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actress, 34, and husband Sacha Baron Cohen expecting a sibling for their 2½-year-old little girl later this year.