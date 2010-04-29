BumpWatch: Isla Fisher Bares Her Belly

No need for a confirmation statement! Wearing her baby belly loud and proud, Isla Fisher brings daughter Olive to Fit for Kids children's gym in West Hollywood, Calif. on Tuesday.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 01, 2020 07:13 PM
Advertisement

No need for a confirmation statement!

Wearing her baby belly loud and proud, Isla Fisher brings daughter Olive to Fit for Kids children’s gym in West Hollywood, Calif. on Tuesday.

The actress, 34, and husband Sacha Baron Cohen expecting a sibling for their 2½-year-old little girl later this year.

Who else is expecting in 2010? See our Who’s Due Next gallery to find out.

RELATED: Look for Less: Isla Fisher’s Breezy Chic

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com