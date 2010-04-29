BumpWatch: Isla Fisher Bares Her Belly
No need for a confirmation statement! Wearing her baby belly loud and proud, Isla Fisher brings daughter Olive to Fit for Kids children's gym in West Hollywood, Calif. on Tuesday.
The actress, 34, and husband Sacha Baron Cohen expecting a sibling for their 2½-year-old little girl later this year.
