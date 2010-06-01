BumpWatch: Isla Fisher and Olive's Sweet Treats
After a quick stop at Beverly Hills' Pinkberry to satisfy a sweet tooth, Isla Fisher had her hands full as she headed back to the car with daughter Olive in tow last Thursday.
Set to welcome their second child together, the actress, 34, and her husband Sacha Baron Cohen are already preparing their 2½-year-old tiny dancer for a sibling — Olive was recently spotted brushing up on her big sister skills!
