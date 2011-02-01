Erin Ziering makes a statement in a graphic print dress as she and husband Ian Ziering step out for dinner at Mastro's Steakhouse in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Friday.

BumpWatch: Ian Ziering and Erin Step Out for Steak

Erin Ziering makes a statement in a graphic print dress as she and husband Ian Ziering step out for dinner at Mastro’s Steakhouse in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Friday.

The couple, who wed in May 2010, are expecting their first child — a girl! — in April.

“OMG life is about to change. Going baby shopping for the first time!” Ziering, 46, Tweeted last week. “Strollers, crib, yikes!”