BumpWatch: Erin Ziering Shows Off Her Belly

She’s starting to show!

Erin Ziering makes the most of her bump as she and husband Ian Ziering attend the Professional Baseball Scouts Foundation’s In The Spirit of the Game Dinner, held Saturday at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza in Century City, Calif.

The couple, who wed in May 2010, are expecting their first child — a girl! — in April.

“Erin and I are very excited to be parents. It’s something we both have always wanted,” Ziering, 46, told PEOPLE.