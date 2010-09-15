BumpWatch: Christina Applegate's Paisley Pregnancy

A casual - and barefoot! - Christina Applegate hit the beach with fiancé Martyn Lenoble as he participated in the Surfrider Foundation's 5th annual celebrity expression session, held at First Point on Saturday in Malibu, Calif.

Looking good!

A casual — and barefoot! — Christina Applegate hit the beach with fiancé Martyn Lenoble as he participated in the Surfrider Foundation‘s 5th annual celebrity expression session, held at First Point on Saturday in Malibu, Calif.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple expect their first child this winter, and Applegate, 38, says she’s experiencing all the classic pregnancy symptoms.

“I’m textbook right now. I’m like everything you read in the books, I’ve got it all,” she laughs.